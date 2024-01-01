Tajikistani somonis to Qatari rials today

Convert TJS to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
341.90 qar

SM1.000 TJS = QR0.3419 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TJS to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34340.3434
Low0.33700.3328
Average0.34040.3380
Change1.45%2.63%
1 TJS to QAR stats

The performance of TJS to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3434 and a 30 day low of 0.3370. This means the 30 day average was 0.3404. The change for TJS to QAR was 1.45.

The performance of TJS to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3434 and a 90 day low of 0.3328. This means the 90 day average was 0.3380. The change for TJS to QAR was 2.63.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3681.5131.6750.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1811.7751.9651.09924.69
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3871.5360.85919.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Qatari Rial
1 TJS0.34190 QAR
5 TJS1.70949 QAR
10 TJS3.41897 QAR
20 TJS6.83794 QAR
50 TJS17.09485 QAR
100 TJS34.18970 QAR
250 TJS85.47425 QAR
500 TJS170.94850 QAR
1000 TJS341.89700 QAR
2000 TJS683.79400 QAR
5000 TJS1,709.48500 QAR
10000 TJS3,418.97000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tajikistani Somoni
1 QAR2.92486 TJS
5 QAR14.62430 TJS
10 QAR29.24860 TJS
20 QAR58.49720 TJS
50 QAR146.24300 TJS
100 QAR292.48600 TJS
250 QAR731.21500 TJS
500 QAR1,462.43000 TJS
1000 QAR2,924.86000 TJS
2000 QAR5,849.72000 TJS
5000 QAR14,624.30000 TJS
10000 QAR29,248.60000 TJS