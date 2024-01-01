Tajikistani somonis to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert TJS to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
73.30 imp

SM1.000 TJS = £0.07330 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07400.0742
Low0.07120.0712
Average0.07250.0727
Change1.63%0.76%
View full history

1 TJS to IMP stats

The performance of TJS to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0740 and a 30 day low of 0.0712. This means the 30 day average was 0.0725. The change for TJS to IMP was 1.63.

The performance of TJS to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0742 and a 90 day low of 0.0712. This means the 90 day average was 0.0727. The change for TJS to IMP was 0.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3361.5131.6760.93721.06
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.705
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3881.5370.85919.314
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Isle of Man pound
1 TJS0.07330 IMP
5 TJS0.36651 IMP
10 TJS0.73302 IMP
20 TJS1.46604 IMP
50 TJS3.66509 IMP
100 TJS7.33018 IMP
250 TJS18.32545 IMP
500 TJS36.65090 IMP
1000 TJS73.30180 IMP
2000 TJS146.60360 IMP
5000 TJS366.50900 IMP
10000 TJS733.01800 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 IMP13.64220 TJS
5 IMP68.21100 TJS
10 IMP136.42200 TJS
20 IMP272.84400 TJS
50 IMP682.11000 TJS
100 IMP1,364.22000 TJS
250 IMP3,410.55000 TJS
500 IMP6,821.10000 TJS
1000 IMP13,642.20000 TJS
2000 IMP27,284.40000 TJS
5000 IMP68,211.00000 TJS
10000 IMP136,422.00000 TJS