1 Tajikistani somoni to Isle of Man pounds

Convert TJS to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
0.07 imp

1.00000 TJS = 0.07202 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.864551.097891.49611.492071.658180.959818.8979
1 GBP1.1566711.2698105.8311.725851.917981.1101721.8587
1 USD0.91090.787526183.3451.359151.510460.874317.2143
1 INR0.01092940.009448980.011998310.01630750.0181230.01049010.206543

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Isle of Man pound
1 TJS0.07202 IMP
5 TJS0.36011 IMP
10 TJS0.72022 IMP
20 TJS1.44045 IMP
50 TJS3.60112 IMP
100 TJS7.20223 IMP
250 TJS18.00558 IMP
500 TJS36.01115 IMP
1000 TJS72.02230 IMP
2000 TJS144.04460 IMP
5000 TJS360.11150 IMP
10000 TJS720.22300 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 IMP13.88460 TJS
5 IMP69.42300 TJS
10 IMP138.84600 TJS
20 IMP277.69200 TJS
50 IMP694.23000 TJS
100 IMP1388.46000 TJS
250 IMP3471.15000 TJS
500 IMP6942.30000 TJS
1000 IMP13884.60000 TJS
2000 IMP27769.20000 TJS
5000 IMP69423.00000 TJS
10000 IMP138846.00000 TJS