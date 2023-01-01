1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Euros

Convert TJS to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
86.92 eur

1.00000 TJS = 0.08692 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49 UTC
TJS to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.048887.39541.444931.660540.963618.9655
1GBP1.154611.2109100.9031.668261.917191.1125721.8967
1USD0.95340.825832183.32891.37771.583280.918818.083
1INR0.01144230.009910510.012000610.01653330.01900040.01102620.217008

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Euro
1 TJS0.08692 EUR
5 TJS0.43458 EUR
10 TJS0.86916 EUR
20 TJS1.73832 EUR
50 TJS4.34581 EUR
100 TJS8.69162 EUR
250 TJS21.72905 EUR
500 TJS43.45810 EUR
1000 TJS86.91620 EUR
2000 TJS173.83240 EUR
5000 TJS434.58100 EUR
10000 TJS869.16200 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Tajikistani Somoni
1 EUR11.50530 TJS
5 EUR57.52650 TJS
10 EUR115.05300 TJS
20 EUR230.10600 TJS
50 EUR575.26500 TJS
100 EUR1150.53000 TJS
250 EUR2876.32500 TJS
500 EUR5752.65000 TJS
1000 EUR11505.30000 TJS
2000 EUR23010.60000 TJS
5000 EUR57526.50000 TJS
10000 EUR115053.00000 TJS