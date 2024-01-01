1 Euro to Tajikistani somonis

Convert EUR to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 eur
11.64 tjs

€1.000 EUR = SM11.64 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.798311.9059
Low11.451711.4177
Average11.640611.6682
Change-0.51%-1.15%
View full history

1 EUR to TJS stats

The performance of EUR to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7983 and a 30 day low of 11.4517. This means the 30 day average was 11.6406. The change for EUR to TJS was -0.51.

The performance of EUR to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9059 and a 90 day low of 11.4177. This means the 90 day average was 11.6682. The change for EUR to TJS was -1.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Tajikistani Somoni
1 EUR11.63660 TJS
5 EUR58.18300 TJS
10 EUR116.36600 TJS
20 EUR232.73200 TJS
50 EUR581.83000 TJS
100 EUR1,163.66000 TJS
250 EUR2,909.15000 TJS
500 EUR5,818.30000 TJS
1000 EUR11,636.60000 TJS
2000 EUR23,273.20000 TJS
5000 EUR58,183.00000 TJS
10000 EUR116,366.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Euro
1 TJS0.08594 EUR
5 TJS0.42968 EUR
10 TJS0.85936 EUR
20 TJS1.71872 EUR
50 TJS4.29679 EUR
100 TJS8.59358 EUR
250 TJS21.48395 EUR
500 TJS42.96790 EUR
1000 TJS85.93580 EUR
2000 TJS171.87160 EUR
5000 TJS429.67900 EUR
10000 TJS859.35800 EUR