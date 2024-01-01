1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SRD to MAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = د.م.0.2826 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 SRD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30140.3372
Low0.28080.2808
Average0.28750.3116
Change-5.69%-15.20%
View full history

1 SRD to MAD stats

The performance of SRD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3014 and a 30 day low of 0.2808. This means the 30 day average was 0.2875. The change for SRD to MAD was -5.69.

The performance of SRD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3372 and a 90 day low of 0.2808. This means the 90 day average was 0.3116. The change for SRD to MAD was -15.20.

Track market ratesView SRD to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.50218.093
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.79213.444
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6091.4630.83288.5818.966
1 AUD0.6510.8770.62110.9090.51755.04111.785

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SRD0.28257 MAD
5 SRD1.41285 MAD
10 SRD2.82569 MAD
20 SRD5.65138 MAD
50 SRD14.12845 MAD
100 SRD28.25690 MAD
250 SRD70.64225 MAD
500 SRD141.28450 MAD
1000 SRD282.56900 MAD
2000 SRD565.13800 MAD
5000 SRD1,412.84500 MAD
10000 SRD2,825.69000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Surinamese Dollar
1 MAD3.53896 SRD
5 MAD17.69480 SRD
10 MAD35.38960 SRD
20 MAD70.77920 SRD
50 MAD176.94800 SRD
100 MAD353.89600 SRD
250 MAD884.74000 SRD
500 MAD1,769.48000 SRD
1000 MAD3,538.96000 SRD
2000 MAD7,077.92000 SRD
5000 MAD17,694.80000 SRD
10000 MAD35,389.60000 SRD