50 Surinamese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SRD to LKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Sr8.205 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 SRD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.946510.4010
Low8.18878.1887
Average8.49489.4255
Change-7.61%-20.78%
View full history

1 SRD to LKR stats

The performance of SRD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9465 and a 30 day low of 8.1887. This means the 30 day average was 8.4948. The change for SRD to LKR was -7.61.

The performance of SRD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4010 and a 90 day low of 8.1887. This means the 90 day average was 9.4255. The change for SRD to LKR was -20.78.

Track market ratesView SRD to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.50318.092
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.79913.445
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4640.83288.60118.97
1 AUD0.6510.8770.62110.9090.51755.04911.786

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SRD8.20529 LKR
5 SRD41.02645 LKR
10 SRD82.05290 LKR
20 SRD164.10580 LKR
50 SRD410.26450 LKR
100 SRD820.52900 LKR
250 SRD2,051.32250 LKR
500 SRD4,102.64500 LKR
1000 SRD8,205.29000 LKR
2000 SRD16,410.58000 LKR
5000 SRD41,026.45000 LKR
10000 SRD82,052.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 LKR0.12187 SRD
5 LKR0.60936 SRD
10 LKR1.21873 SRD
20 LKR2.43746 SRD
50 LKR6.09365 SRD
100 LKR12.18730 SRD
250 LKR30.46825 SRD
500 LKR60.93650 SRD
1000 LKR121.87300 SRD
2000 LKR243.74600 SRD
5000 LKR609.36500 SRD
10000 LKR1,218.73000 SRD