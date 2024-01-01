1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert SRD to KZT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₸13.99 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 SRD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.821916.7257
Low13.942913.9429
Average14.260715.4151
Change-4.87%-16.37%
1 SRD to KZT stats

The performance of SRD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.8219 and a 30 day low of 13.9429. This means the 30 day average was 14.2607. The change for SRD to KZT was -4.87.

The performance of SRD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.7257 and a 90 day low of 13.9429. This means the 90 day average was 15.4151. The change for SRD to KZT was -16.37.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SRD13.98850 KZT
5 SRD69.94250 KZT
10 SRD139.88500 KZT
20 SRD279.77000 KZT
50 SRD699.42500 KZT
100 SRD1,398.85000 KZT
250 SRD3,497.12500 KZT
500 SRD6,994.25000 KZT
1000 SRD13,988.50000 KZT
2000 SRD27,977.00000 KZT
5000 SRD69,942.50000 KZT
10000 SRD139,885.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Surinamese Dollar
1 KZT0.07149 SRD
5 KZT0.35744 SRD
10 KZT0.71487 SRD
20 KZT1.42974 SRD
50 KZT3.57436 SRD
100 KZT7.14872 SRD
250 KZT17.87180 SRD
500 KZT35.74360 SRD
1000 KZT71.48720 SRD
2000 KZT142.97440 SRD
5000 KZT357.43600 SRD
10000 KZT714.87200 SRD