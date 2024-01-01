10 Kazakhstani tenges to Surinamese dollars

10 kzt
0.80 srd

1.00000 KZT = 0.08026 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
1 USD11.348351.347418.87480.927950.7931791.632521.53151
1 CAD0.74164710.99929513.99840.6882080.5882591.210751.13584
1 SGD0.742171.00071114.00830.6886930.5886731.211611.13664
1 ZAR0.05298070.07143650.071386210.04916320.04202320.0864920.0811405

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Surinamese Dollar
1 KZT0.08026 SRD
5 KZT0.40129 SRD
10 KZT0.80259 SRD
20 KZT1.60517 SRD
50 KZT4.01293 SRD
100 KZT8.02587 SRD
250 KZT20.06468 SRD
500 KZT40.12935 SRD
1000 KZT80.25870 SRD
2000 KZT160.51740 SRD
5000 KZT401.29350 SRD
10000 KZT802.58700 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SRD12.45970 KZT
5 SRD62.29850 KZT
10 SRD124.59700 KZT
20 SRD249.19400 KZT
50 SRD622.98500 KZT
100 SRD1245.97000 KZT
250 SRD3114.92500 KZT
500 SRD6229.85000 KZT
1000 SRD12459.70000 KZT
2000 SRD24919.40000 KZT
5000 SRD62298.50000 KZT
10000 SRD124597.00000 KZT