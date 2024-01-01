250 Surinamese dollars to Armenian drams

Convert SRD to AMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ֏10.96 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 SRD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.775313.4324
Low10.905210.9052
Average11.246712.3166
Change-6.68%-18.18%
View full history

1 SRD to AMD stats

The performance of SRD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7753 and a 30 day low of 10.9052. This means the 30 day average was 11.2467. The change for SRD to AMD was -6.68.

The performance of SRD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4324 and a 90 day low of 10.9052. This means the 90 day average was 12.3166. The change for SRD to AMD was -18.18.

Track market ratesView SRD to AMD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5361.3960.79484.5118.093
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1421.0370.5962.80213.445
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6111.4640.83288.6318.975
1 AUD0.6510.8760.62110.9090.51755.00311.776

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SRD10.96130 AMD
5 SRD54.80650 AMD
10 SRD109.61300 AMD
20 SRD219.22600 AMD
50 SRD548.06500 AMD
100 SRD1,096.13000 AMD
250 SRD2,740.32500 AMD
500 SRD5,480.65000 AMD
1000 SRD10,961.30000 AMD
2000 SRD21,922.60000 AMD
5000 SRD54,806.50000 AMD
10000 SRD109,613.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Surinamese Dollar
1 AMD0.09123 SRD
5 AMD0.45615 SRD
10 AMD0.91230 SRD
20 AMD1.82460 SRD
50 AMD4.56150 SRD
100 AMD9.12301 SRD
250 AMD22.80753 SRD
500 AMD45.61505 SRD
1000 AMD91.23010 SRD
2000 AMD182.46020 SRD
5000 AMD456.15050 SRD
10000 AMD912.30100 SRD