100 amd
9.89 srd

1.00000 AMD = 0.09894 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11 UTC
AMD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SRD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Surinamese Dollar
1 AMD0.09894 SRD
5 AMD0.49472 SRD
10 AMD0.98944 SRD
20 AMD1.97888 SRD
50 AMD4.94720 SRD
100 AMD9.89441 SRD
250 AMD24.73602 SRD
500 AMD49.47205 SRD
1000 AMD98.94410 SRD
2000 AMD197.88820 SRD
5000 AMD494.72050 SRD
10000 AMD989.44100 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SRD10.10670 AMD
5 SRD50.53350 AMD
10 SRD101.06700 AMD
20 SRD202.13400 AMD
50 SRD505.33500 AMD
100 SRD1010.67000 AMD
250 SRD2526.67500 AMD
500 SRD5053.35000 AMD
1000 SRD10106.70000 AMD
2000 SRD20213.40000 AMD
5000 SRD50533.50000 AMD
10000 SRD101067.00000 AMD