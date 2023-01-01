50 Armenian drams to Surinamese dollars

Convert AMD to SRD at the real exchange rate

50 amd
4.95 srd

1.00000 AMD = 0.09894 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SRD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.053287.60491.435141.64910.9650518.4579
1GBP1.153411.2148101.0471.655351.902141.1130921.29
1USD0.94950.823181183.17971.362651.56580.916317.5255
1INR0.01141490.009896410.012022210.0163820.01882430.01101590.210694

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Surinamese Dollar
1 AMD0.09894 SRD
5 AMD0.49472 SRD
10 AMD0.98944 SRD
20 AMD1.97887 SRD
50 AMD4.94718 SRD
100 AMD9.89435 SRD
250 AMD24.73588 SRD
500 AMD49.47175 SRD
1000 AMD98.94350 SRD
2000 AMD197.88700 SRD
5000 AMD494.71750 SRD
10000 AMD989.43500 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SRD10.10680 AMD
5 SRD50.53400 AMD
10 SRD101.06800 AMD
20 SRD202.13600 AMD
50 SRD505.34000 AMD
100 SRD1010.68000 AMD
250 SRD2526.70000 AMD
500 SRD5053.40000 AMD
1000 SRD10106.80000 AMD
2000 SRD20213.60000 AMD
5000 SRD50534.00000 AMD
10000 SRD101068.00000 AMD