100 Saint Helena pounds to Swedish kronor

Convert SHP to SEK at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = kr13.93 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
SHP to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 SHP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.984513.9845
Low13.686013.4071
Average13.859313.6492
Change1.76%3.54%
1 SHP to SEK stats

The performance of SHP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9845 and a 30 day low of 13.6860. This means the 30 day average was 13.8593. The change for SHP to SEK was 1.76.

The performance of SHP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9845 and a 90 day low of 13.4071. This means the 90 day average was 13.6492. The change for SHP to SEK was 3.54.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swedish Krona
1 SHP13.93120 SEK
5 SHP69.65600 SEK
10 SHP139.31200 SEK
20 SHP278.62400 SEK
50 SHP696.56000 SEK
100 SHP1,393.12000 SEK
250 SHP3,482.80000 SEK
500 SHP6,965.60000 SEK
1000 SHP13,931.20000 SEK
2000 SHP27,862.40000 SEK
5000 SHP69,656.00000 SEK
10000 SHP139,312.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Saint Helena Pound
1 SEK0.07178 SHP
5 SEK0.35891 SHP
10 SEK0.71781 SHP
20 SEK1.43563 SHP
50 SEK3.58907 SHP
100 SEK7.17814 SHP
250 SEK17.94535 SHP
500 SEK35.89070 SHP
1000 SEK71.78140 SHP
2000 SEK143.56280 SHP
5000 SEK358.90700 SHP
10000 SEK717.81400 SHP