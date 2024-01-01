1 thousand Swedish kronor to Saint Helena pounds

Convert SEK to SHP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = £0.07175 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
SEK to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 SEK to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07310.0746
Low0.07150.0715
Average0.07220.0733
Change-1.77%-3.45%
1 SEK to SHP stats

The performance of SEK to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0731 and a 30 day low of 0.0715. This means the 30 day average was 0.0722. The change for SEK to SHP was -1.77.

The performance of SEK to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0746 and a 90 day low of 0.0715. This means the 90 day average was 0.0733. The change for SEK to SHP was -3.45.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04184.4561.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.64489.0631.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.968106.851.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9410.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Saint Helena Pound
1 SEK0.07175 SHP
5 SEK0.35873 SHP
10 SEK0.71747 SHP
20 SEK1.43493 SHP
50 SEK3.58733 SHP
100 SEK7.17466 SHP
250 SEK17.93665 SHP
500 SEK35.87330 SHP
1000 SEK71.74660 SHP
2000 SEK143.49320 SHP
5000 SEK358.73300 SHP
10000 SEK717.46600 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swedish Krona
1 SHP13.93790 SEK
5 SHP69.68950 SEK
10 SHP139.37900 SEK
20 SHP278.75800 SEK
50 SHP696.89500 SEK
100 SHP1,393.79000 SEK
250 SHP3,484.47500 SEK
500 SHP6,968.95000 SEK
1000 SHP13,937.90000 SEK
2000 SHP27,875.80000 SEK
5000 SHP69,689.50000 SEK
10000 SHP139,379.00000 SEK