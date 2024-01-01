Saint Helena pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert SHP to BAM at the real exchange rate
SHP to BAM conversion chart
1 SHP = 2.34974 BAM
0
|1 SHP to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3614
|2.3614
|Low
|2.3175
|2.3093
|Average
|2.3444
|2.3353
|Change
|-0.07%
|1.76%
|View full history
1 SHP to BAM stats
The performance of SHP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3614 and a 30 day low of 2.3175. This means the 30 day average was 2.3444. The change for SHP to BAM was -0.07.
The performance of SHP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3614 and a 90 day low of 2.3093. This means the 90 day average was 2.3353. The change for SHP to BAM was 1.76.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 SHP
|2.34974 BAM
|5 SHP
|11.74870 BAM
|10 SHP
|23.49740 BAM
|20 SHP
|46.99480 BAM
|50 SHP
|117.48700 BAM
|100 SHP
|234.97400 BAM
|250 SHP
|587.43500 BAM
|500 SHP
|1,174.87000 BAM
|1000 SHP
|2,349.74000 BAM
|2000 SHP
|4,699.48000 BAM
|5000 SHP
|11,748.70000 BAM
|10000 SHP
|23,497.40000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Saint Helena Pound
|1 BAM
|0.42558 SHP
|5 BAM
|2.12790 SHP
|10 BAM
|4.25580 SHP
|20 BAM
|8.51160 SHP
|50 BAM
|21.27900 SHP
|100 BAM
|42.55800 SHP
|250 BAM
|106.39500 SHP
|500 BAM
|212.79000 SHP
|1000 BAM
|425.58000 SHP
|2000 BAM
|851.16000 SHP
|5000 BAM
|2,127.90000 SHP
|10000 BAM
|4,255.80000 SHP