1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert SHP to BAM at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = KM2.350 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
SHP to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BAM
1 SHP to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36142.3614
Low2.31752.3093
Average2.34442.3353
Change-0.07%1.76%
1 SHP to BAM stats

The performance of SHP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3614 and a 30 day low of 2.3175. This means the 30 day average was 2.3444. The change for SHP to BAM was -0.07.

The performance of SHP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3614 and a 90 day low of 2.3093. This means the 90 day average was 2.3353. The change for SHP to BAM was 1.76.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SHP2.34979 BAM
5 SHP11.74895 BAM
10 SHP23.49790 BAM
20 SHP46.99580 BAM
50 SHP117.48950 BAM
100 SHP234.97900 BAM
250 SHP587.44750 BAM
500 SHP1,174.89500 BAM
1000 SHP2,349.79000 BAM
2000 SHP4,699.58000 BAM
5000 SHP11,748.95000 BAM
10000 SHP23,497.90000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Saint Helena Pound
1 BAM0.42557 SHP
5 BAM2.12784 SHP
10 BAM4.25569 SHP
20 BAM8.51138 SHP
50 BAM21.27845 SHP
100 BAM42.55690 SHP
250 BAM106.39225 SHP
500 BAM212.78450 SHP
1000 BAM425.56900 SHP
2000 BAM851.13800 SHP
5000 BAM2,127.84500 SHP
10000 BAM4,255.69000 SHP