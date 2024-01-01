100 Saint Helena pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert SHP to BAM at the real exchange rate
SHP to BAM conversion chart
1 SHP = 2.34979 BAM
0
|1 SHP to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3614
|2.3614
|Low
|2.3175
|2.3093
|Average
|2.3444
|2.3353
|Change
|-0.07%
|1.76%
|View full history
1 SHP to BAM stats
The performance of SHP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3614 and a 30 day low of 2.3175. This means the 30 day average was 2.3444. The change for SHP to BAM was -0.07.
The performance of SHP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3614 and a 90 day low of 2.3093. This means the 90 day average was 2.3353. The change for SHP to BAM was 1.76.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 SHP
|2.34979 BAM
|5 SHP
|11.74895 BAM
|10 SHP
|23.49790 BAM
|20 SHP
|46.99580 BAM
|50 SHP
|117.48950 BAM
|100 SHP
|234.97900 BAM
|250 SHP
|587.44750 BAM
|500 SHP
|1,174.89500 BAM
|1000 SHP
|2,349.79000 BAM
|2000 SHP
|4,699.58000 BAM
|5000 SHP
|11,748.95000 BAM
|10000 SHP
|23,497.90000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Saint Helena Pound
|1 BAM
|0.42557 SHP
|5 BAM
|2.12784 SHP
|10 BAM
|4.25569 SHP
|20 BAM
|8.51138 SHP
|50 BAM
|21.27845 SHP
|100 BAM
|42.55690 SHP
|250 BAM
|106.39225 SHP
|500 BAM
|212.78450 SHP
|1000 BAM
|425.56900 SHP
|2000 BAM
|851.13800 SHP
|5000 BAM
|2,127.84500 SHP
|10000 BAM
|4,255.69000 SHP