50 Singapore dollars to Georgian laris

Convert SGD to GEL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₾2.043 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:40
SGD to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 SGD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08062.1319
Low2.02982.0298
Average2.05722.0767
Change-1.70%-1.44%
1 SGD to GEL stats

The performance of SGD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0806 and a 30 day low of 2.0298. This means the 30 day average was 2.0572. The change for SGD to GEL was -1.70.

The performance of SGD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1319 and a 90 day low of 2.0298. This means the 90 day average was 2.0767. The change for SGD to GEL was -1.44.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 SGD2.04290 GEL
5 SGD10.21450 GEL
10 SGD20.42900 GEL
20 SGD40.85800 GEL
50 SGD102.14500 GEL
100 SGD204.29000 GEL
250 SGD510.72500 GEL
500 SGD1,021.45000 GEL
1000 SGD2,042.90000 GEL
2000 SGD4,085.80000 GEL
5000 SGD10,214.50000 GEL
10000 SGD20,429.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Singapore Dollar
1 GEL0.48950 SGD
5 GEL2.44750 SGD
10 GEL4.89500 SGD
20 GEL9.79000 SGD
50 GEL24.47500 SGD
100 GEL48.95000 SGD
250 GEL122.37500 SGD
500 GEL244.75000 SGD
1000 GEL489.50000 SGD
2000 GEL979.00000 SGD
5000 GEL2,447.50000 SGD
10000 GEL4,895.00000 SGD