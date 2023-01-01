10 Georgian laris to Singapore dollars

Convert GEL to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 gel
5.12 sgd

1.00000 GEL = 0.51224 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26 UTC
GEL to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.048387.2051.433551.646980.9618518.524
1GBP1.1532711.20895100.5691.653241.899371.1092721.3628
1USD0.95390.827164183.18711.36751.571090.9175517.6705
1INR0.01146720.009943420.012021110.01643880.01888620.011030.212419

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Singapore Dollar
1 GEL0.51224 SGD
5 GEL2.56119 SGD
10 GEL5.12237 SGD
20 GEL10.24474 SGD
50 GEL25.61185 SGD
100 GEL51.22370 SGD
250 GEL128.05925 SGD
500 GEL256.11850 SGD
1000 GEL512.23700 SGD
2000 GEL1024.47400 SGD
5000 GEL2561.18500 SGD
10000 GEL5122.37000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 SGD1.95222 GEL
5 SGD9.76110 GEL
10 SGD19.52220 GEL
20 SGD39.04440 GEL
50 SGD97.61100 GEL
100 SGD195.22200 GEL
250 SGD488.05500 GEL
500 SGD976.11000 GEL
1000 SGD1952.22000 GEL
2000 SGD3904.44000 GEL
5000 SGD9761.10000 GEL
10000 SGD19522.20000 GEL