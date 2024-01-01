10 Singapore dollars to Algerian dinars

Convert SGD to DZD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = دج99.28 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:29
SGD to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 SGD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High101.2000103.2350
Low99.072299.0722
Average100.3196101.5424
Change-1.86%-3.59%
1 SGD to DZD stats

The performance of SGD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 101.2000 and a 30 day low of 99.0722. This means the 30 day average was 100.3196. The change for SGD to DZD was -1.86.

The performance of SGD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 103.2350 and a 90 day low of 99.0722. This means the 90 day average was 101.5424. The change for SGD to DZD was -3.59.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 SGD99.28000 DZD
5 SGD496.40000 DZD
10 SGD992.80000 DZD
20 SGD1,985.60000 DZD
50 SGD4,964.00000 DZD
100 SGD9,928.00000 DZD
250 SGD24,820.00000 DZD
500 SGD49,640.00000 DZD
1000 SGD99,280.00000 DZD
2000 SGD198,560.00000 DZD
5000 SGD496,400.00000 DZD
10000 SGD992,800.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 DZD0.01007 SGD
5 DZD0.05036 SGD
10 DZD0.10073 SGD
20 DZD0.20145 SGD
50 DZD0.50363 SGD
100 DZD1.00725 SGD
250 DZD2.51813 SGD
500 DZD5.03625 SGD
1000 DZD10.07250 SGD
2000 DZD20.14500 SGD
5000 DZD50.36250 SGD
10000 DZD100.72500 SGD