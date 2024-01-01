10 thousand Singapore dollars to Djiboutian francs

Convert SGD to DJF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Fdj132.4 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
SGD to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DJF
1 SGD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High135.2590138.8890
Low132.0900132.0900
Average133.8455135.7755
Change-1.98%-3.12%
1 SGD to DJF stats

The performance of SGD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 135.2590 and a 30 day low of 132.0900. This means the 30 day average was 133.8455. The change for SGD to DJF was -1.98.

The performance of SGD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.8890 and a 90 day low of 132.0900. This means the 90 day average was 135.7755. The change for SGD to DJF was -3.12.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 SGD132.40800 DJF
5 SGD662.04000 DJF
10 SGD1,324.08000 DJF
20 SGD2,648.16000 DJF
50 SGD6,620.40000 DJF
100 SGD13,240.80000 DJF
250 SGD33,102.00000 DJF
500 SGD66,204.00000 DJF
1000 SGD132,408.00000 DJF
2000 SGD264,816.00000 DJF
5000 SGD662,040.00000 DJF
10000 SGD1,324,080.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 DJF0.00755 SGD
5 DJF0.03776 SGD
10 DJF0.07552 SGD
20 DJF0.15105 SGD
50 DJF0.37762 SGD
100 DJF0.75524 SGD
250 DJF1.88810 SGD
500 DJF3.77620 SGD
1000 DJF7.55240 SGD
2000 DJF15.10480 SGD
5000 DJF37.76200 SGD
10000 DJF75.52400 SGD