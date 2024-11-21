5 Singapore dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert SGD to BHD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = .د.ب0.2807 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
SGD to BHD conversion chart

BHD
1 SGD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28700.2944
Low0.27990.2799
Average0.28370.2878
Change-1.98%-3.08%
1 SGD to BHD stats

The performance of SGD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2870 and a 30 day low of 0.2799. This means the 30 day average was 0.2837. The change for SGD to BHD was -1.98.

The performance of SGD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2944 and a 90 day low of 0.2799. This means the 90 day average was 0.2878. The change for SGD to BHD was -3.08.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 SGD0.28074 BHD
5 SGD1.40369 BHD
10 SGD2.80737 BHD
20 SGD5.61474 BHD
50 SGD14.03685 BHD
100 SGD28.07370 BHD
250 SGD70.18425 BHD
500 SGD140.36850 BHD
1000 SGD280.73700 BHD
2000 SGD561.47400 BHD
5000 SGD1,403.68500 BHD
10000 SGD2,807.37000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 BHD3.56205 SGD
5 BHD17.81025 SGD
10 BHD35.62050 SGD
20 BHD71.24100 SGD
50 BHD178.10250 SGD
100 BHD356.20500 SGD
250 BHD890.51250 SGD
500 BHD1,781.02500 SGD
1000 BHD3,562.05000 SGD
2000 BHD7,124.10000 SGD
5000 BHD17,810.25000 SGD
10000 BHD35,620.50000 SGD