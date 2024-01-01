2,000 Bahraini dinars to Singapore dollars

Convert BHD to SGD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = S$3.548 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
BHD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 BHD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.57233.5723
Low3.47423.3970
Average3.51963.4727
Change2.13%2.44%
1 BHD to SGD stats

The performance of BHD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5723 and a 30 day low of 3.4742. This means the 30 day average was 3.5196. The change for BHD to SGD was 2.13.

The performance of BHD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5723 and a 90 day low of 3.3970. This means the 90 day average was 3.4727. The change for BHD to SGD was 2.44.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0641,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79219.141,827.951.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.9020.558110.6821,020.20.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 BHD3.54840 SGD
5 BHD17.74200 SGD
10 BHD35.48400 SGD
20 BHD70.96800 SGD
50 BHD177.42000 SGD
100 BHD354.84000 SGD
250 BHD887.10000 SGD
500 BHD1,774.20000 SGD
1000 BHD3,548.40000 SGD
2000 BHD7,096.80000 SGD
5000 BHD17,742.00000 SGD
10000 BHD35,484.00000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 SGD0.28182 BHD
5 SGD1.40909 BHD
10 SGD2.81817 BHD
20 SGD5.63634 BHD
50 SGD14.09085 BHD
100 SGD28.18170 BHD
250 SGD70.45425 BHD
500 SGD140.90850 BHD
1000 SGD281.81700 BHD
2000 SGD563.63400 BHD
5000 SGD1,409.08500 BHD
10000 SGD2,818.17000 BHD