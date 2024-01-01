10 thousand Solomon Islands dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert SBD to SHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 sbd
967.98 shp

1.00000 SBD = 0.09680 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8557351.081289.62231.462161.650180.952318.4339
1 GBP1.1685911.26345104.7291.708631.928341.1128421.5412
1 USD0.92490.791484182.89151.352351.526250.8807517.0495
1 INR0.01115790.009548430.01206410.01631470.01841260.01062530.205685

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SBD0.09680 SHP
5 SBD0.48399 SHP
10 SBD0.96798 SHP
20 SBD1.93597 SHP
50 SBD4.83992 SHP
100 SBD9.67984 SHP
250 SBD24.19960 SHP
500 SBD48.39920 SHP
1000 SBD96.79840 SHP
2000 SBD193.59680 SHP
5000 SBD483.99200 SHP
10000 SBD967.98400 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SHP10.33070 SBD
5 SHP51.65350 SBD
10 SHP103.30700 SBD
20 SHP206.61400 SBD
50 SHP516.53500 SBD
100 SHP1033.07000 SBD
250 SHP2582.67500 SBD
500 SHP5165.35000 SBD
1000 SHP10330.70000 SBD
2000 SHP20661.40000 SBD
5000 SHP51653.50000 SBD
10000 SHP103307.00000 SBD