1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert SHP to SBD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = SI$10.38 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
SHP to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SBD
1 SHP to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.732111.0148
Low10.330310.3303
Average10.555910.7259
Change-2.33%-5.05%
1 SHP to SBD stats

The performance of SHP to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7321 and a 30 day low of 10.3303. This means the 30 day average was 10.5559. The change for SHP to SBD was -2.33.

The performance of SHP to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0148 and a 90 day low of 10.3303. This means the 90 day average was 10.7259. The change for SHP to SBD was -5.05.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SHP10.37530 SBD
5 SHP51.87650 SBD
10 SHP103.75300 SBD
20 SHP207.50600 SBD
50 SHP518.76500 SBD
100 SHP1,037.53000 SBD
250 SHP2,593.82500 SBD
500 SHP5,187.65000 SBD
1000 SHP10,375.30000 SBD
2000 SHP20,750.60000 SBD
5000 SHP51,876.50000 SBD
10000 SHP103,753.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SBD0.09638 SHP
5 SBD0.48191 SHP
10 SBD0.96383 SHP
20 SBD1.92765 SHP
50 SBD4.81914 SHP
100 SBD9.63827 SHP
250 SBD24.09568 SHP
500 SBD48.19135 SHP
1000 SBD96.38270 SHP
2000 SBD192.76540 SHP
5000 SBD481.91350 SHP
10000 SBD963.82700 SHP