Saudi riyals to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SAR to TWD at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = NT$8.679 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
SAR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 SAR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.67908.6790
Low8.49348.4231
Average8.57198.5405
Change1.67%1.88%
1 SAR to TWD stats

The performance of SAR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6790 and a 30 day low of 8.4934. This means the 30 day average was 8.5719. The change for SAR to TWD was 1.67.

The performance of SAR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6790 and a 90 day low of 8.4231. This means the 90 day average was 8.5405. The change for SAR to TWD was 1.88.

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.431277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.457198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SAR8.67860 TWD
5 SAR43.39300 TWD
10 SAR86.78600 TWD
20 SAR173.57200 TWD
50 SAR433.93000 TWD
100 SAR867.86000 TWD
250 SAR2,169.65000 TWD
500 SAR4,339.30000 TWD
1000 SAR8,678.60000 TWD
2000 SAR17,357.20000 TWD
5000 SAR43,393.00000 TWD
10000 SAR86,786.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 TWD0.11523 SAR
5 TWD0.57613 SAR
10 TWD1.15226 SAR
20 TWD2.30452 SAR
50 TWD5.76130 SAR
100 TWD11.52260 SAR
250 TWD28.80650 SAR
500 TWD57.61300 SAR
1000 TWD115.22600 SAR
2000 TWD230.45200 SAR
5000 TWD576.13000 SAR
10000 TWD1,152.26000 SAR