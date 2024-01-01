1 thousand Rwandan francs to Nigerian nairas

Convert RWF to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 rwf
1,175.29 ngn

1.00000 RWF = 1.17529 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 RWF1.17529 NGN
5 RWF5.87645 NGN
10 RWF11.75290 NGN
20 RWF23.50580 NGN
50 RWF58.76450 NGN
100 RWF117.52900 NGN
250 RWF293.82250 NGN
500 RWF587.64500 NGN
1000 RWF1175.29000 NGN
2000 RWF2350.58000 NGN
5000 RWF5876.45000 NGN
10000 RWF11752.90000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Rwandan Franc
1 NGN0.85085 RWF
5 NGN4.25426 RWF
10 NGN8.50851 RWF
20 NGN17.01702 RWF
50 NGN42.54255 RWF
100 NGN85.08510 RWF
250 NGN212.71275 RWF
500 NGN425.42550 RWF
1000 NGN850.85100 RWF
2000 NGN1701.70200 RWF
5000 NGN4254.25500 RWF
10000 NGN8508.51000 RWF