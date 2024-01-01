10 Nigerian nairas to Rwandan francs

Convert NGN to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
8 rwf

₦1.000 NGN = R₣0.8257 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85950.9741
Low0.79330.7933
Average0.82410.8623
Change-3.61%-11.66%
View full history

1 NGN to RWF stats

The performance of NGN to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8595 and a 30 day low of 0.7933. This means the 30 day average was 0.8241. The change for NGN to RWF was -3.61.

The performance of NGN to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9741 and a 90 day low of 0.7933. This means the 90 day average was 0.8623. The change for NGN to RWF was -11.66.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Rwandan Franc
1 NGN0.82567 RWF
5 NGN4.12833 RWF
10 NGN8.25666 RWF
20 NGN16.51332 RWF
50 NGN41.28330 RWF
100 NGN82.56660 RWF
250 NGN206.41650 RWF
500 NGN412.83300 RWF
1000 NGN825.66600 RWF
2000 NGN1,651.33200 RWF
5000 NGN4,128.33000 RWF
10000 NGN8,256.66000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 RWF1.21114 NGN
5 RWF6.05570 NGN
10 RWF12.11140 NGN
20 RWF24.22280 NGN
50 RWF60.55700 NGN
100 RWF121.11400 NGN
250 RWF302.78500 NGN
500 RWF605.57000 NGN
1000 RWF1,211.14000 NGN
2000 RWF2,422.28000 NGN
5000 RWF6,055.70000 NGN
10000 RWF12,111.40000 NGN