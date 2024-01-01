10 Russian rubles to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert RUB to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 rub
0.41 pen

1.00000 RUB = 0.04108 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856831.0801589.60371.457071.64720.9516418.3959
1 GBP1.1670911.26065104.5771.700551.922461.1106521.47
1 USD0.92580.793242182.95491.348951.524970.8810517.0309
1 INR0.01116020.009562320.012054710.01626120.01838310.01062080.205303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 RUB0.04108 PEN
5 RUB0.20539 PEN
10 RUB0.41078 PEN
20 RUB0.82156 PEN
50 RUB2.05391 PEN
100 RUB4.10782 PEN
250 RUB10.26955 PEN
500 RUB20.53910 PEN
1000 RUB41.07820 PEN
2000 RUB82.15640 PEN
5000 RUB205.39100 PEN
10000 RUB410.78200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Russian Ruble
1 PEN24.34380 RUB
5 PEN121.71900 RUB
10 PEN243.43800 RUB
20 PEN486.87600 RUB
50 PEN1217.19000 RUB
100 PEN2434.38000 RUB
250 PEN6085.95000 RUB
500 PEN12171.90000 RUB
1000 PEN24343.80000 RUB
2000 PEN48687.60000 RUB
5000 PEN121719.00000 RUB
10000 PEN243438.00000 RUB