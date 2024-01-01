1 thousand Russian rubles to Guinean francs

Convert RUB to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
93,098 gnf

1.00000 RUB = 93.09820 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8560051.0787589.4541.45541.647580.9518618.3792
1 GBP1.1682211.26025104.5051.700271.924781.1119821.4715
1 USD0.9270.793493182.92381.349151.52730.8823517.0375
1 INR0.01117890.009568950.012059310.01626980.01841810.01064050.20546

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guinean Franc
1 RUB93.09820 GNF
5 RUB465.49100 GNF
10 RUB930.98200 GNF
20 RUB1861.96400 GNF
50 RUB4654.91000 GNF
100 RUB9309.82000 GNF
250 RUB23274.55000 GNF
500 RUB46549.10000 GNF
1000 RUB93098.20000 GNF
2000 RUB186196.40000 GNF
5000 RUB465491.00000 GNF
10000 RUB930982.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Russian Ruble
1 GNF0.01074 RUB
5 GNF0.05371 RUB
10 GNF0.10741 RUB
20 GNF0.21483 RUB
50 GNF0.53707 RUB
100 GNF1.07414 RUB
250 GNF2.68535 RUB
500 GNF5.37070 RUB
1000 GNF10.74140 RUB
2000 GNF21.48280 RUB
5000 GNF53.70700 RUB
10000 GNF107.41400 RUB