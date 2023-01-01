100 Guinean francs to Russian rubles

Convert GNF to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
1.16 rub

1.00000 GNF = 0.01157 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:5 UTC
GNF to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Russian Ruble
1 GNF0.01157 RUB
5 GNF0.05784 RUB
10 GNF0.11568 RUB
20 GNF0.23137 RUB
50 GNF0.57842 RUB
100 GNF1.15683 RUB
250 GNF2.89208 RUB
500 GNF5.78415 RUB
1000 GNF11.56830 RUB
2000 GNF23.13660 RUB
5000 GNF57.84150 RUB
10000 GNF115.68300 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guinean Franc
1 RUB86.44350 GNF
5 RUB432.21750 GNF
10 RUB864.43500 GNF
20 RUB1728.87000 GNF
50 RUB4322.17500 GNF
100 RUB8644.35000 GNF
250 RUB21610.87500 GNF
500 RUB43221.75000 GNF
1000 RUB86443.50000 GNF
2000 RUB172887.00000 GNF
5000 RUB432217.50000 GNF
10000 RUB864435.00000 GNF