20 Russian rubles to Gibraltar pounds

Convert RUB to GIP at the real exchange rate

20 rub
0.17 gip

1.00000 RUB = 0.00859 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558551.078889.4591.455571.647650.9518518.378
1 GBP1.1684211.26045104.5221.700661.925091.1121621.4725
1 USD0.926950.793367182.92451.349251.52730.8823517.0356
1 INR0.01117830.009567350.012059210.01627080.0184180.01064040.205435

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Gibraltar Pound
1 RUB0.00859 GIP
5 RUB0.04295 GIP
10 RUB0.08590 GIP
20 RUB0.17180 GIP
50 RUB0.42949 GIP
100 RUB0.85899 GIP
250 RUB2.14747 GIP
500 RUB4.29494 GIP
1000 RUB8.58988 GIP
2000 RUB17.17976 GIP
5000 RUB42.94940 GIP
10000 RUB85.89880 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Russian Ruble
1 GIP116.41600 RUB
5 GIP582.08000 RUB
10 GIP1164.16000 RUB
20 GIP2328.32000 RUB
50 GIP5820.80000 RUB
100 GIP11641.60000 RUB
250 GIP29104.00000 RUB
500 GIP58208.00000 RUB
1000 GIP116416.00000 RUB
2000 GIP232832.00000 RUB
5000 GIP582080.00000 RUB
10000 GIP1164160.00000 RUB