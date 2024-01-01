5000 Romanian leus to Croatian kunas

5,000 ron
7,595.85 hrk

1.00000 RON = 1.51917 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Croatian Kuna
1 RON1.51917 HRK
5 RON7.59585 HRK
10 RON15.19170 HRK
20 RON30.38340 HRK
50 RON75.95850 HRK
100 RON151.91700 HRK
250 RON379.79250 HRK
500 RON759.58500 HRK
1000 RON1519.17000 HRK
2000 RON3038.34000 HRK
5000 RON7595.85000 HRK
10000 RON15191.70000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Romanian Leu
1 HRK0.65825 RON
5 HRK3.29127 RON
10 HRK6.58254 RON
20 HRK13.16508 RON
50 HRK32.91270 RON
100 HRK65.82540 RON
250 HRK164.56350 RON
500 HRK329.12700 RON
1000 HRK658.25400 RON
2000 HRK1316.50800 RON
5000 HRK3291.27000 RON
10000 HRK6582.54000 RON