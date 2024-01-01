1 Romanian leu to Croatian kunas

Convert RON to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 ron
1.52 hrk

1.00000 RON = 1.51918 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556651.0770589.38331.454611.649010.9506218.3683
1 GBP1.1686811.25865104.4541.699871.927051.1109721.4654
1 USD0.92850.794502182.9891.350551.531040.8826517.0543
1 INR0.01118780.009573580.012049810.01627380.01844870.01063570.205501

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Croatian Kuna
1 RON1.51918 HRK
5 RON7.59590 HRK
10 RON15.19180 HRK
20 RON30.38360 HRK
50 RON75.95900 HRK
100 RON151.91800 HRK
250 RON379.79500 HRK
500 RON759.59000 HRK
1000 RON1519.18000 HRK
2000 RON3038.36000 HRK
5000 RON7595.90000 HRK
10000 RON15191.80000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Romanian Leu
1 HRK0.65825 RON
5 HRK3.29126 RON
10 HRK6.58251 RON
20 HRK13.16502 RON
50 HRK32.91255 RON
100 HRK65.82510 RON
250 HRK164.56275 RON
500 HRK329.12550 RON
1000 HRK658.25100 RON
2000 HRK1316.50200 RON
5000 HRK3291.25500 RON
10000 HRK6582.51000 RON