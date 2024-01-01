100 Romanian leus to Croatian kunas

Convert RON to HRK at the real exchange rate

100 ron
151.93 hrk

1.00000 RON = 1.51933 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855661.07789.37921.454651.648930.95061518.3654
1 GBP1.1686911.25865104.4541.71.927051.1109721.463
1 USD0.92850.794502182.9891.350651.531040.8826517.0524
1 INR0.01118830.009573580.012049810.0162750.01844870.01063570.205478

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Croatian Kuna
1 RON1.51933 HRK
5 RON7.59665 HRK
10 RON15.19330 HRK
20 RON30.38660 HRK
50 RON75.96650 HRK
100 RON151.93300 HRK
250 RON379.83250 HRK
500 RON759.66500 HRK
1000 RON1519.33000 HRK
2000 RON3038.66000 HRK
5000 RON7596.65000 HRK
10000 RON15193.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Romanian Leu
1 HRK0.65819 RON
5 HRK3.29093 RON
10 HRK6.58185 RON
20 HRK13.16370 RON
50 HRK32.90925 RON
100 HRK65.81850 RON
250 HRK164.54625 RON
500 HRK329.09250 RON
1000 HRK658.18500 RON
2000 HRK1316.37000 RON
5000 HRK3290.92500 RON
10000 HRK6581.85000 RON