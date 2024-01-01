1 thousand Croatian kunas to Romanian leus

Convert HRK to RON at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = L0.6720 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
HRK to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 HRK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67320.6732
Low0.64830.6333
Average0.66000.6474
Change2.59%5.38%
1 HRK to RON stats

The performance of HRK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6732 and a 30 day low of 0.6483. This means the 30 day average was 0.6600. The change for HRK to RON was 2.59.

The performance of HRK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6732 and a 90 day low of 0.6333. This means the 90 day average was 0.6474. The change for HRK to RON was 5.38.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Romanian Leu
1 HRK0.67201 RON
5 HRK3.36005 RON
10 HRK6.72009 RON
20 HRK13.44018 RON
50 HRK33.60045 RON
100 HRK67.20090 RON
250 HRK168.00225 RON
500 HRK336.00450 RON
1000 HRK672.00900 RON
2000 HRK1,344.01800 RON
5000 HRK3,360.04500 RON
10000 HRK6,720.09000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Croatian Kuna
1 RON1.48808 HRK
5 RON7.44040 HRK
10 RON14.88080 HRK
20 RON29.76160 HRK
50 RON74.40400 HRK
100 RON148.80800 HRK
250 RON372.02000 HRK
500 RON744.04000 HRK
1000 RON1,488.08000 HRK
2000 RON2,976.16000 HRK
5000 RON7,440.40000 HRK
10000 RON14,880.80000 HRK