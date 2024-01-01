10 Romanian leus to Honduran lempiras

Convert RON to HNL at the real exchange rate

10 ron
53.42 hnl

1.00000 RON = 5.34219 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556651.0770589.38331.454611.649010.9506218.3683
1 GBP1.1686811.25865104.4541.699871.927051.1109721.4654
1 USD0.92850.794502182.9891.350551.531040.8826517.0543
1 INR0.01118780.009573580.012049810.01627380.01844870.01063570.205501

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Honduran Lempira
1 RON5.34219 HNL
5 RON26.71095 HNL
10 RON53.42190 HNL
20 RON106.84380 HNL
50 RON267.10950 HNL
100 RON534.21900 HNL
250 RON1335.54750 HNL
500 RON2671.09500 HNL
1000 RON5342.19000 HNL
2000 RON10684.38000 HNL
5000 RON26710.95000 HNL
10000 RON53421.90000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Romanian Leu
1 HNL0.18719 RON
5 HNL0.93595 RON
10 HNL1.87189 RON
20 HNL3.74378 RON
50 HNL9.35945 RON
100 HNL18.71890 RON
250 HNL46.79725 RON
500 HNL93.59450 RON
1000 HNL187.18900 RON
2000 HNL374.37800 RON
5000 HNL935.94500 RON
10000 HNL1871.89000 RON