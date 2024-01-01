1 thousand Romanian leus to Ethiopian birrs

Convert RON to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
12,233 etb

1.00000 RON = 12.23300 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855551.0769589.3661.454471.648860.9506318.3657
1 GBP1.1688411.25875104.4521.71.92721.1111321.466
1 USD0.928550.794439182.98061.350551.531040.8826517.0534
1 INR0.01118990.009573790.01205110.01627550.01845060.01063680.205511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ethiopian Birr
1 RON12.23300 ETB
5 RON61.16500 ETB
10 RON122.33000 ETB
20 RON244.66000 ETB
50 RON611.65000 ETB
100 RON1223.30000 ETB
250 RON3058.25000 ETB
500 RON6116.50000 ETB
1000 RON12233.00000 ETB
2000 RON24466.00000 ETB
5000 RON61165.00000 ETB
10000 RON122330.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Romanian Leu
1 ETB0.08175 RON
5 ETB0.40873 RON
10 ETB0.81746 RON
20 ETB1.63493 RON
50 ETB4.08732 RON
100 ETB8.17464 RON
250 ETB20.43660 RON
500 ETB40.87320 RON
1000 ETB81.74640 RON
2000 ETB163.49280 RON
5000 ETB408.73200 RON
10000 ETB817.46400 RON