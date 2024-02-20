1 thousand Romanian leus to Swiss francs

Convert RON to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
191.02 chf

1.00000 RON = 0.19102 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.928451.350451.530920.7944071.346250.8826582.9776
1 EUR1.077111.454571.648960.855651.450050.9506889.3752
1 CAD0.7404940.68748911.133640.5882540.996890.65359761.4444
1 AUD0.65320.6064430.88211410.5189070.8793710.57654754.201

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swiss Franc
1 RON0.19102 CHF
5 RON0.95512 CHF
10 RON1.91024 CHF
20 RON3.82048 CHF
50 RON9.55120 CHF
100 RON19.10240 CHF
250 RON47.75600 CHF
500 RON95.51200 CHF
1000 RON191.02400 CHF
2000 RON382.04800 CHF
5000 RON955.12000 CHF
10000 RON1910.24000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Romanian Leu
1 CHF5.23494 RON
5 CHF26.17470 RON
10 CHF52.34940 RON
20 CHF104.69880 RON
50 CHF261.74700 RON
100 CHF523.49400 RON
250 CHF1308.73500 RON
500 CHF2617.47000 RON
1000 CHF5234.94000 RON
2000 CHF10469.88000 RON
5000 CHF26174.70000 RON
10000 CHF52349.40000 RON