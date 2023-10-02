10 Swiss francs to Romanian leus

Convert CHF to RON at the real exchange rate

10 chf
51.40 ron

1.00000 CHF = 5.14025 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:40 UTC
CHF to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0570587.77211.435051.64560.967918.397
1GBP1.1535411.2193101.2451.655321.898191.1165121.2208
1USD0.946050.820143183.0351.35761.556780.9156517.4041
1INR0.01139310.009877070.012043110.01634970.01874850.01102730.2096

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Romanian Leu
1 CHF5.14025 RON
5 CHF25.70125 RON
10 CHF51.40250 RON
20 CHF102.80500 RON
50 CHF257.01250 RON
100 CHF514.02500 RON
250 CHF1285.06250 RON
500 CHF2570.12500 RON
1000 CHF5140.25000 RON
2000 CHF10280.50000 RON
5000 CHF25701.25000 RON
10000 CHF51402.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swiss Franc
1 RON0.19454 CHF
5 RON0.97271 CHF
10 RON1.94543 CHF
20 RON3.89086 CHF
50 RON9.72715 CHF
100 RON19.45430 CHF
250 RON48.63575 CHF
500 RON97.27150 CHF
1000 RON194.54300 CHF
2000 RON389.08600 CHF
5000 RON972.71500 CHF
10000 RON1945.43000 CHF