5 Swiss francs to Romanian leus

Convert CHF to RON at the real exchange rate

5 chf
25.70 ron

1.00000 CHF = 5.14057 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:41 UTC
CHF to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Romanian Leu
1 CHF5.14057 RON
5 CHF25.70285 RON
10 CHF51.40570 RON
20 CHF102.81140 RON
50 CHF257.02850 RON
100 CHF514.05700 RON
250 CHF1285.14250 RON
500 CHF2570.28500 RON
1000 CHF5140.57000 RON
2000 CHF10281.14000 RON
5000 CHF25702.85000 RON
10000 CHF51405.70000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swiss Franc
1 RON0.19453 CHF
5 RON0.97266 CHF
10 RON1.94531 CHF
20 RON3.89062 CHF
50 RON9.72655 CHF
100 RON19.45310 CHF
250 RON48.63275 CHF
500 RON97.26550 CHF
1000 RON194.53100 CHF
2000 RON389.06200 CHF
5000 RON972.65500 CHF
10000 RON1945.31000 CHF