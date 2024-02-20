1 Romanian leu to Canadian dollars

Convert RON to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 ron
0.29 cad

1.00000 RON = 0.29222 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Canadian Dollar
1 RON0.29222 CAD
5 RON1.46112 CAD
10 RON2.92224 CAD
20 RON5.84448 CAD
50 RON14.61120 CAD
100 RON29.22240 CAD
250 RON73.05600 CAD
500 RON146.11200 CAD
1000 RON292.22400 CAD
2000 RON584.44800 CAD
5000 RON1461.12000 CAD
10000 RON2922.24000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 CAD3.42204 RON
5 CAD17.11020 RON
10 CAD34.22040 RON
20 CAD68.44080 RON
50 CAD171.10200 RON
100 CAD342.20400 RON
250 CAD855.51000 RON
500 CAD1711.02000 RON
1000 CAD3422.04000 RON
2000 CAD6844.08000 RON
5000 CAD17110.20000 RON
10000 CAD34220.40000 RON