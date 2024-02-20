250 Romanian leus to Canadian dollars

Convert RON to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 ron
73.06 cad

1.00000 RON = 0.29225 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.928451.350551.531040.7944071.34630.8826582.9801
1 EUR1.0770511.454611.649010.8556351.450030.950789.3737
1 CAD0.7404390.6874711.133640.588210.9968530.65354961.4417
1 AUD0.653150.6064250.88211210.5188670.8793360.57650354.1985

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Canadian Dollar
1 RON0.29225 CAD
5 RON1.46126 CAD
10 RON2.92252 CAD
20 RON5.84504 CAD
50 RON14.61260 CAD
100 RON29.22520 CAD
250 RON73.06300 CAD
500 RON146.12600 CAD
1000 RON292.25200 CAD
2000 RON584.50400 CAD
5000 RON1461.26000 CAD
10000 RON2922.52000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 CAD3.42171 RON
5 CAD17.10855 RON
10 CAD34.21710 RON
20 CAD68.43420 RON
50 CAD171.08550 RON
100 CAD342.17100 RON
250 CAD855.42750 RON
500 CAD1710.85500 RON
1000 CAD3421.71000 RON
2000 CAD6843.42000 RON
5000 CAD17108.55000 RON
10000 CAD34217.10000 RON