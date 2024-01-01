1 Romanian leu to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert RON to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 ron
1.50 bob

1.00000 RON = 1.49520 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556451.0768589.35071.454561.649460.9506618.3632
1 GBP1.1687111.25855104.4271.699991.927781.1110421.4617
1 USD0.92860.794565182.97411.350751.531750.8827517.0527
1 INR0.01119190.009576060.01205210.01627920.01846050.01063890.205518

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RON1.49520 BOB
5 RON7.47600 BOB
10 RON14.95200 BOB
20 RON29.90400 BOB
50 RON74.76000 BOB
100 RON149.52000 BOB
250 RON373.80000 BOB
500 RON747.60000 BOB
1000 RON1495.20000 BOB
2000 RON2990.40000 BOB
5000 RON7476.00000 BOB
10000 RON14952.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Romanian Leu
1 BOB0.66881 RON
5 BOB3.34404 RON
10 BOB6.68808 RON
20 BOB13.37616 RON
50 BOB33.44040 RON
100 BOB66.88080 RON
250 BOB167.20200 RON
500 BOB334.40400 RON
1000 BOB668.80800 RON
2000 BOB1337.61600 RON
5000 BOB3344.04000 RON
10000 BOB6688.08000 RON