5 Romanian leus to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert RON to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 ron
7.48 bob

1.00000 RON = 1.49521 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556551.0768589.35061.454561.649460.9506618.3636
1 GBP1.168711.2585104.4231.699921.92771.1110321.4613
1 USD0.928650.794597182.9741.350751.531750.8828517.0531
1 INR0.01119190.009576450.01205210.01627920.01846050.01064010.205523

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RON1.49521 BOB
5 RON7.47605 BOB
10 RON14.95210 BOB
20 RON29.90420 BOB
50 RON74.76050 BOB
100 RON149.52100 BOB
250 RON373.80250 BOB
500 RON747.60500 BOB
1000 RON1495.21000 BOB
2000 RON2990.42000 BOB
5000 RON7476.05000 BOB
10000 RON14952.10000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Romanian Leu
1 BOB0.66880 RON
5 BOB3.34402 RON
10 BOB6.68803 RON
20 BOB13.37606 RON
50 BOB33.44015 RON
100 BOB66.88030 RON
250 BOB167.20075 RON
500 BOB334.40150 RON
1000 BOB668.80300 RON
2000 BOB1337.60600 RON
5000 BOB3344.01500 RON
10000 BOB6688.03000 RON