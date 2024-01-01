250 Pakistani rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PKR to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 pkr
269.56 lkr

1.000 PKR = 1.078 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PKR1.07825 LKR
5 PKR5.39125 LKR
10 PKR10.78250 LKR
20 PKR21.56500 LKR
50 PKR53.91250 LKR
100 PKR107.82500 LKR
250 PKR269.56250 LKR
500 PKR539.12500 LKR
1000 PKR1,078.25000 LKR
2000 PKR2,156.50000 LKR
5000 PKR5,391.25000 LKR
10000 PKR10,782.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 LKR0.92743 PKR
5 LKR4.63716 PKR
10 LKR9.27433 PKR
20 LKR18.54866 PKR
50 LKR46.37165 PKR
100 LKR92.74330 PKR
250 LKR231.85825 PKR
500 LKR463.71650 PKR
1000 LKR927.43300 PKR
2000 LKR1,854.86600 PKR
5000 LKR4,637.16500 PKR
10000 LKR9,274.33000 PKR