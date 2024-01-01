1 Pakistani rupee to Bangladeshi takas

1 pkr
0.39 bdt

1.000 PKR = 0.3943 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7571.4651.6550.9717.88
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9791.7171.9391.13720.947
1 USD0.9410.804183.5471.3791.5580.91316.831
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.39429 BDT
5 PKR1.97147 BDT
10 PKR3.94293 BDT
20 PKR7.88586 BDT
50 PKR19.71465 BDT
100 PKR39.42930 BDT
250 PKR98.57325 BDT
500 PKR197.14650 BDT
1000 PKR394.29300 BDT
2000 PKR788.58600 BDT
5000 PKR1,971.46500 BDT
10000 PKR3,942.93000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.53618 PKR
5 BDT12.68090 PKR
10 BDT25.36180 PKR
20 BDT50.72360 PKR
50 BDT126.80900 PKR
100 BDT253.61800 PKR
250 BDT634.04500 PKR
500 BDT1,268.09000 PKR
1000 BDT2,536.18000 PKR
2000 BDT5,072.36000 PKR
5000 BDT12,680.90000 PKR
10000 BDT25,361.80000 PKR