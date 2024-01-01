500 Bangladeshi takas to Pakistani rupees

Convert BDT to PKR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨2.326 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
BDT to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 BDT to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33122.3455
Low2.32472.3230
Average2.32602.3299
Change-0.03%-0.81%
1 BDT to PKR stats

The performance of BDT to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3312 and a 30 day low of 2.3247. This means the 30 day average was 2.3260. The change for BDT to PKR was -0.03.

The performance of BDT to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3455 and a 90 day low of 2.3230. This means the 90 day average was 2.3299. The change for BDT to PKR was -0.81.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.32582 PKR
5 BDT11.62910 PKR
10 BDT23.25820 PKR
20 BDT46.51640 PKR
50 BDT116.29100 PKR
100 BDT232.58200 PKR
250 BDT581.45500 PKR
500 BDT1,162.91000 PKR
1000 BDT2,325.82000 PKR
2000 BDT4,651.64000 PKR
5000 BDT11,629.10000 PKR
10000 BDT23,258.20000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.42996 BDT
5 PKR2.14978 BDT
10 PKR4.29955 BDT
20 PKR8.59910 BDT
50 PKR21.49775 BDT
100 PKR42.99550 BDT
250 PKR107.48875 BDT
500 PKR214.97750 BDT
1000 PKR429.95500 BDT
2000 PKR859.91000 BDT
5000 PKR2,149.77500 BDT
10000 PKR4,299.55000 BDT