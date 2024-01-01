2,000 Omani rials to Mexican pesos

Convert OMR to MXN at the real exchange rate

2,000 omr
100,175 mxn

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Mex$50.09 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.087550.0875
Low45.765843.0093
Average47.243046.1788
Change6.50%14.18%
View full history

1 OMR to MXN stats

The performance of OMR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.0875 and a 30 day low of 45.7658. This means the 30 day average was 47.2430. The change for OMR to MXN was 6.50.

The performance of OMR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.0875 and a 90 day low of 43.0093. This means the 90 day average was 46.1788. The change for OMR to MXN was 14.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3461.5131.6760.93721.03
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1471.7751.9661.09924.668
1 USD0.9170.782183.7611.3881.5370.85919.284
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mexican Peso
1 OMR50.08750 MXN
5 OMR250.43750 MXN
10 OMR500.87500 MXN
20 OMR1,001.75000 MXN
50 OMR2,504.37500 MXN
100 OMR5,008.75000 MXN
250 OMR12,521.87500 MXN
500 OMR25,043.75000 MXN
1000 OMR50,087.50000 MXN
2000 OMR100,175.00000 MXN
5000 OMR250,437.50000 MXN
10000 OMR500,875.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Omani Rial
1 MXN0.01997 OMR
5 MXN0.09983 OMR
10 MXN0.19965 OMR
20 MXN0.39930 OMR
50 MXN0.99825 OMR
100 MXN1.99650 OMR
250 MXN4.99125 OMR
500 MXN9.98250 OMR
1000 MXN19.96500 OMR
2000 MXN39.93000 OMR
5000 MXN99.82500 OMR
10000 MXN199.65000 OMR