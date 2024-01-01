100 Omani rials to Indian rupees

Convert OMR to INR at the real exchange rate

100 omr
21,755.20 inr

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₹217.6 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
OMR to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High217.6670217.6670
Low216.7100215.7480
Average217.2304216.8827
Change0.35%0.32%
1 OMR to INR stats

The performance of OMR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 217.6670 and a 30 day low of 216.7100. This means the 30 day average was 217.2304. The change for OMR to INR was 0.35.

The performance of OMR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 217.6670 and a 90 day low of 215.7480. This means the 90 day average was 216.8827. The change for OMR to INR was 0.32.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3481.5131.6760.93721.039
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1491.7751.9661.09924.678
1 USD0.9170.782183.761.3881.5370.85919.291
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

How to convert Omani rials to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Indian Rupee
1 OMR217.55200 INR
5 OMR1,087.76000 INR
10 OMR2,175.52000 INR
20 OMR4,351.04000 INR
50 OMR10,877.60000 INR
100 OMR21,755.20000 INR
250 OMR54,388.00000 INR
500 OMR108,776.00000 INR
1000 OMR217,552.00000 INR
2000 OMR435,104.00000 INR
5000 OMR1,087,760.00000 INR
10000 OMR2,175,520.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Omani Rial
1 INR0.00460 OMR
5 INR0.02298 OMR
10 INR0.04597 OMR
20 INR0.09193 OMR
50 INR0.22983 OMR
100 INR0.45966 OMR
250 INR1.14915 OMR
300 INR1.37898 OMR
500 INR2.29831 OMR
600 INR2.75797 OMR
1000 INR4.59661 OMR
2000 INR9.19322 OMR
5000 INR22.98305 OMR
10000 INR45.96610 OMR
25000 INR114.91525 OMR
50000 INR229.83050 OMR
100000 INR459.66100 OMR
1000000 INR4,596.61000 OMR
1000000000 INR4,596,610.00000 OMR